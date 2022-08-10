McMahon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Tuesday's 16-5 win over the Cardinals.

McMahon got absolutely all of his homer off Cardinals reliever T.J. McFarland in the seventh inning. The moonshot left the bat at 110.4 mph and went 495 feet. This was McMahon's third homer in his last five games, giving him 11 for the year. His slash line remains a pedestrian .242/.339/.397, and he's added 52 RBI, 43 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 106 contests. He's hit safely in all seven games in which he's recorded an at-bat in August.