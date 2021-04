McMahon went 1-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Giants.

McMahon delivered a game-winning home run in the 10th inning, his eighth long ball of the campaign. While his power production early on has stood out, McMahon has more quietly cut his strikeout rate from a career mark of 30.1 percent to 22.8 percent through 92 plate appearances this season.