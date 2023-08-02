McMahon went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 8-5 loss against the Padres.

McMahon went yard for a second consecutive contest, tagging reliever Steven Wilson for a three-run shot in the seventh that scored Jurickson Profar and Ezequiel Tovar. The third baseman has posted multiple hits in five of his last seven games and has logged an extra-base hit in four consecutive contests. Across his last seven appearances, McMahon is batting 11-for-28 (.393) with three homers, 10 RBI and six runs scored.