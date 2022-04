McMahon isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers while managing some calf soreness, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

McMahon was struck in the calf in Monday's batting practice and was then hit by a pitch twice during the subsequent win over the Rangers, so he's received the day off Tuesday to rest his calf. It doesn't appear to be a serious issue, and the 27-year-old could be back in the lineup Thursday against the Cubs following Wednesday's scheduled off day.