McMahon went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and three strikeouts during Wednesday's 13-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The 25-year-old crushed the three-run shot to left field Wednesday to give the Rockies a brief lead, but he still managed to whiff three times for his third straight game. McMahon is off to a tough start this season with a .220/.299/.390 slash line, two homers and 28 strikeouts through 67 plate appearances.