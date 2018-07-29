Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Doubles twice in victory
McMahon went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and one RBI in Sunday's 3-2 win over Oakland.
It was McMahon's first MLB appearance since June 20, and his first multi-hit outing since May 26. The 23-year-old rookie is still batting just .222 with 10 RBI in 99 at-bats during the 2018 season. McMahon also doesn't have a secured spot in the every day lineup and he won't have much fantasy value unless injuries give him more playing time.
