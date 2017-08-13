McMahon is starting at first base and batting seventh during Sunday's game against the Marlins, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

McMahon will draw his first major-league start as Mark Reynolds heads to the bench for a day of rest. Consistent playing time may be hard to come by for the impressive prospect, but if he's able to make the most of his early opportunities he could work himself into a more regular role with the big-league club moving forward. He'll get his first true test Sunday against Vance Worley and the Marlins.