Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Draws first MLB start
McMahon is starting at first base and batting seventh during Sunday's game against the Marlins, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
McMahon will draw his first major-league start as Mark Reynolds heads to the bench for a day of rest. Consistent playing time may be hard to come by for the impressive prospect, but if he's able to make the most of his early opportunities he could work himself into a more regular role with the big-league club moving forward. He'll get his first true test Sunday against Vance Worley and the Marlins.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...