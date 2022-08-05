McMahon went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a home run and five RBI Thursday against the Padres.

McMahon powered the Rockies' offense, highlighted by a three-run homer off Joe Musgrove in the fifth inning. He now has nine long balls on the season, two of which have come in his last ten starts. While six of those games have come at home, McMahon has had a strong start to the team's road trip by collecting multiple hits in three consecutive contests. Overall, McMahon is hitting .241/.336/.384 across 405 plate appearances for the campaign.