McMahon went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored Friday against the Royals.

McMahon delivered his first RBI since April 30 on a single in the fifth inning. During that 10-game drought, McMahon had only eight hits across 38 at-bats while striking out at a 34.1 percent clip. Even so, he's managed a .250/.339/.384 line to begin the season, while driving in 14 and scoring 14 runs scored across 127 plate appearances.