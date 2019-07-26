Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Drives in three, scores twice
McMahon went 2-for-3 with a home run, walk, three RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Nationals.
McMahon had a big day at the dish, highlighted by a two-run home run in the sixth inning. It was his 11th of the season -- his fourth on the road -- and fourth sine July 14. After posting just a .632 OPS in June, McMahon is back on track in July, scoring 10 runs, driving in 13 and swiping two bases to go along with his power production. Overall, McMahon is hitting .265/.334/.442 across 314 plate appearances this season.
