McMahon went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Giants.

McMahon has been productive throughout the team's current homestand, as he's tallied four multi-hit performances in his last five starts. He's also collected two home runs, seven RBI and six runs scored in that span while hitting .400. Despite a 28.3 percent strikeout rate, McMahon has maintained a .268/.359/.441 line across 145 plate appearances on the campaign.