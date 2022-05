McMahon went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI on Saturday against the Reds.

McMahon drove in the game-winning runs for the Rockies in the sixth inning with a two-RBI triple. He now has a four-game hitting streak and at least one hit in six of his last seven starts. McMahon has been particularly productive to start the first two contests of Colorado's homestand, homering once while driving in five.