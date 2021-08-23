McMahon went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBI in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

McMahon plated three runs combined over his previous 13 games, but he nearly matched that total in two at-bats Sunday. He plated the contest's first run on his career-high 23rd double of the season in the bottom of the first, then produced a run-scoring single in the bottom of the eighth. Though McMahon has supplied only two home runs and 16 RBI thus far in the second half, he hasn't been a total zero for fantasy managers since the All-Star break thanks to a .299 average and .395 on-base average.