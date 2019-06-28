Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Ends long home run drought
McMahon went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored during Thursday's 12-8 loss to the Dodgers.
McMahon singled and scored in the second inning before crushing a 479-foot home run to center field in the seventh. The impressive blast was even more notable considering that McMahon came in with just one hit in his previous 23 at-bats and hadn't hit a home run in his last 22 games. He will hope to draw some confidence from this effort but will face a tough matchup in the second game of the series against Hyun-Jin Ryu.
