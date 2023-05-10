McMahon went 1-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Pirates.

McMahon delivered a two-RBI triple in the seventh inning, extending the Rockies' lead to seven runs. Those were his first runs batted in across his last seven games, and he had just two hits across 23 at-bats in that span. McMahon has had a poor start to the season, as he's hitting only .203/.275/.383 across 142 plate appearances. Most concerningly, his strikeout rate has ballooned to 34.5 percent.