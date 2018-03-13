McMahon has gone 16-for-45 (.356 average) with a home run, six doubles and six RBI through 17 Cactus League appearances.

Though McMahon entered camp as the frontrunner for the starting first-base gig, the possibility lingered that the Rockies could re-sign Mark Reynolds to handle the position if they weren't confident the rookie was up to the task. McMahon hasn't given the Rockies any reason to look outside the organization for first-base help, however, as he's hit for both power and average while striking out just six times. While Reynolds remains a free agent, the Rockies did recently re-sign longtime corner-outfield stud Carlos Gonzalez, which could result in Ian Desmond logging more time at first base with the Colorado outfield looking quite crowded. Even if Desmond ends up eating into McMahon's workload at first base, the 23-year-old's path to playing time won't necessarily become closed off. McMahon also has experience at second and third base, so he could move around on the diamond if DJ LeMahieu or Nolan Arenado ever require time off.