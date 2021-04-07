McMahon went 4-for-6 with three home runs, a double, three total runs scored and four total RBI in an extra-innings loss to Arizona on Tuesday.

Colorado couldn't pull out the win in a game that wasn't decided until the 13th frame, but McMahon gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about with his career night. He connected on solo shots in the second, fourth and seventh frames before capping his night with an RBI double in the 13th. The huge performance catapulted McMahon into the MLB season lead for homers with four, and he is slashing .444/.444/1.222 overall through five games.