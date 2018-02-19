McMahon enters spring training as the Rockies' starting first baseman, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

With Mark Reynolds hitting free agency and Ian Desmond expected to see most of his playing time in left field this season, McMahon is set to enter camp atop the team's depth chart at first base. While the highly regarded prospect appears to have the inside track on the starting gig, he'll still have to prove he deserves the job during spring training, as Colorado could ultimately choose to move Desmond to first base or re-sign Reynolds if McMahon fails to seize the job during Cactus League play. Despite struggling in his first taste of the majors last year -- going just 3-for-19 in a September callup -- the 23-year-old excelled in the upper minors, hitting a combined .355/.403/.583 with 20 homers and 39 doubles in 119 games between Double-A Hartford and Triple-A Albuquerque.