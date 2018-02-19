Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Entering spring atop depth chart at first
McMahon enters spring training as the Rockies' starting first baseman, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
With Mark Reynolds hitting free agency and Ian Desmond expected to see most of his playing time in left field this season, McMahon is set to enter camp atop the team's depth chart at first base. While the highly regarded prospect appears to have the inside track on the starting gig, he'll still have to prove he deserves the job during spring training, as Colorado could ultimately choose to move Desmond to first base or re-sign Reynolds if McMahon fails to seize the job during Cactus League play. Despite struggling in his first taste of the majors last year -- going just 3-for-19 in a September callup -- the 23-year-old excelled in the upper minors, hitting a combined .355/.403/.583 with 20 homers and 39 doubles in 119 games between Double-A Hartford and Triple-A Albuquerque.
More News
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....