McMahon is expected to move to second base for the Rockies in the wake of the Brendan Rodgers (shoulder) injury, general manager Bill Schmidt told Joel Sherman of the New York Post on Friday.

There's no official word yet on whether Rodgers will need season-ending surgery to repair his left shoulder, but it is trending in that direction. As a result, McMahon will shift to second base where he has plenty of experience. Regaining eligibility at another relatively weak fantasy position is a boon to his value. Schmidt added that the team would look at Nolan Jones and Elehuris Montero at third base with McMahon on the move. Kris Bryant is expected to still see the bulk of his time in the outfield.