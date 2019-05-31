Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Explodes against Diamondbacks
McMahon went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and two runs to help the Rockies to an 11-10 win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
It was the sixth long ball of the season for the 24-year-old, who tagged T.J. McFarland with a two-run blast in the third inning. The big performance brings McMahon's slash line up to .260/.356/.449 through 127 at-bats.
