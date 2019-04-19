Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Explodes in return
McMahon went 3-for-4 with a pair of homers, two runs and five RBI to help the Rockies to a 6-2 victory over the Phillies on Thursday.
Making his first start after getting activated from the injured list with an elbow injury, McMahon provided most of the offense for Colorado in this game with this monster, two-homer, five RBI effort. He boosted his slash line to a healthy .276/.364/.552 with the performance and with Daniel Murphy (finger) still without a timetable for a return, McMahon is in line to continue to see regular work for the time being.
