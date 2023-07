McMahon went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and a walk Saturday against the Tigers.

McMahon entered the game with a five-game hitting streak, during which he went 6-for-18. However, he had no extra-base knocks, no RBI and only one run scored in that span. After a slow start to the campaign, McMahon has posted consecutive months with a wOBA of .375 or better and wRC+ marks greater than 120.