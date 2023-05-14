McMahon went 2-for-3 with two doubles, one RBI, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Phillies.

McMahon was productive out of the No. 6 spot in the order. He's starting to get things turned around -- he's gone 6-for-16 (.375) with three RBI, four runs scored and two steals over his last four contests. The infielder is slashing a modest .223/.292/.410 with four home runs, 17 RBI, 18 runs scored, three steals, 12 doubles and a triple through 39 games. His longest hitting streak so far this season is five games, a mark he could match Sunday.