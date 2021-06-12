site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Gets Saturday off
McMahon will not start Saturday's game against Cincinnati.
McMahon sits after starting six straight games despite the fact that he hit a three-run homer Friday. Brendan Rodgers starts at second base Saturday, with Josh Fuentes at third.
