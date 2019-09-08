McMahon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

The two teams are playing a day game after a night game, and the Padres are bringing lefty Eric Lauer to the hill for the series finale, providing enough reasons for Rockies skipper Bud Black to grant the lefty-hitting McMahon the day off. With McMahon on the bench, Pat Valaika will pick up the start at the keystone.