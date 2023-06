McMahon went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over Kansas City.

McMahon got the game started with a solo shot in the first frame. He's been red-hot lately, posting six multi-hit performances in his last nine games. During that stretch, he's gone 17-for-34 (.500) with five homers and 14 RBI. McMahon is now slashing .260/.339/.490 with 27 extra-base hits through 230 plate appearances.