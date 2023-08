McMahon went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Monday's loss to Atlanta.

Despite the final score of 14-4, Colorado kept pace with Atlanta for much of the contest thanks largely to McMahon's bat. He kicked off the scoring with a mammoth 473-foot blast in the first inning and tied the score 4-4 with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. McMahon has reached base safely in 10 of his past 11 contests, slashing .310/.388/.548 with three homers, seven RBI and 12 runs over that span.