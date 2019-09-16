McMahon went 3-for-5 with two homers, four RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 10-5 win over the Padres.

McMahon swatted a two-run shot in the third inning and later tacked on a solo blast in the eighth. It was his fourth multi-homer game this season and he's up to 22 total in 2019. The 24-year-old infielder also boosted his OPS to .797 with 80 RBI.