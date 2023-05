McMahon went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 10-7 win over the Mets.

McMahon went from no homers in 29 contests to a long ball in each of his last two games. His seventh-inning blast Saturday restored the Rockies' lead for good. He appears to be working out of his recent slump with five hits over his last three contests, raising his slash line to .227/.309/.414 with six homers, four stolen bases, 23 RBI and 24 runs scored through 51 games overall.