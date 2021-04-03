McMahon went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 11-6 loss to the Dodgers.
He took Trevor Bauer deep in the seventh inning for the second of four Colorado homers in the frame, but the team's offense was otherwise quiet. McMahon started the game at second base before moving to third late in the game as part of a double switch, and his defensive versatility -- as well as the Rockies' lack of established alternatives -- should keep him in the lineup this season against all but the toughest left-handed pitchers.
