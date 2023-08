McMahon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a sacrifice fly in Monday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Padres.

McMahon ended July well, logging multiple hits in four of his last six games this month. He's knocked a double in three straight contests. The third baseman is up to a .260/.339/.472 slash line with 17 homers, 52 RBI, 55 runs scored and five stolen bases through 102 games overall.