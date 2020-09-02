site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-ryan-mcmahon-heads-to-bench-754484 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Heads to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McMahon is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
McMahon finds himself on the bench against a righty (Logan Webb) for the first time all season. Garrett Hampson starts at second base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read