Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Hits bench vs. lefty
McMahon is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
McMahon will retreat to the bench for Wednesday's series finale with a southpaw in Cole Hamels toeing the rubber for the Cubs. It's worth noting that the 24-year-old started against lefty Jose Quintana on Tuesday, suggesting he may not be in a strict platoon. Brendan Rodgers is starting at the keystone and hitting seventh in his place.
