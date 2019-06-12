McMahon is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

McMahon will retreat to the bench for Wednesday's series finale with a southpaw in Cole Hamels toeing the rubber for the Cubs. It's worth noting that the 24-year-old started against lefty Jose Quintana on Tuesday, suggesting he may not be in a strict platoon. Brendan Rodgers is starting at the keystone and hitting seventh in his place.