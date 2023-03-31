McMahon went 1-for-5 with a double and a stolen base Thursday against the Padres.
McMahon was in the starting lineup and hit sixth even with southpaw Blake Snell on the mound, though it remains to be seen if he'll get regular at-bats without the handedness advantage beyond Opening Day. His production came entirely against righty Domingo Tapia in the sixth inning Thursday, when he hit a double with no outs but was ultimately stranded at third. When Colorado faces right-handed starters, McMahon is expected to hit third in the order.