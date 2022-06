McMahon went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and two additional RBI during Tuesday's 9-8 loss at Miami.

The 27-year-old produced his first three-hit game of the season over the weekend against San Diego, and he did it for a second time Tuesday while launching his sixth homer. McMahon has a .246/.351/.415 slash line with two home runs and 14 RBI through 19 games in June.