McMahon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 10-6 win over the Twins.

McMahon's third-inning blast tied the game at 3-3. He's come out of the All-Star break hot, homering in consecutive games while driving in a total of four runs. The infielder entered the break with just one long ball over his previous 20 contests, so it remains to be seen if he can keep his power trending upward. For the season, he has a .214/.309/.392 slash line with 15 homers, 32 RBI, 39 runs scored and two stolen bases over 96 contests as the Rockies' starting third baseman.