McMahon went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in 12-6 loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

McMahon took Ian Kennedy for a ride to tally his 16th home run 62nd RBI of the season. He has now homered in consecutive starts after doing deep twice against the Diamondbacks on Friday. McMahon is slashing .250/.323/.571 in September and could be on the precipice of his first 20-homer season if he can continue to flex his power stroke down the stretch.