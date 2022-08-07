McMahon went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in a 3-2 win against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

McMahon walked and stole second in the fourth inning before launching the game-winning home run 421 feet to center in the ninth. The 27-year-old is in the midst of a scorching opening week of August, going 8-for-18 with two homers, two doubles and two stolen bases in six contests this month. The torrid stretch has upped McMahon's line to .242/.337/.392 with 10 long balls, 40 runs, 50 RBI and a career-high seven stolen bases.