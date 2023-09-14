McMahon went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's victory over the Cubs.

McMahon singled in two of his first three at-bats before launching a solo homer off Drew Smyly in the bottom of the seventh, which extended the Rockies' lead to four runs. It marked the third baseman's fifth game this season with at least three hits while the home run was his first Aug. 28. He's still batting just .214 in September following Wednesday's three-hit performance to go along with three RBI and five runs scored.