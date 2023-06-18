McMahon went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 14-6 loss to Atlanta.

McMahon opened the scoring with a two-run homer off Charlie Morton in the first inning before adding a solo shot off Kirby Yates in the seventh. The 28-year-old McMahon has hit safely in 10 straight contests while batting .365 (23-for-63) with four homers in 16 games since the start of June. After getting off to a slow start this season, McMahon's extended hot streak boosts his slash line to .278/.358/.517 with 12 homers, 41 RBI, 41 runs scored and four stolen bases through 293 plate appearances on the campaign.