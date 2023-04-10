site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Idle Monday
McMahon is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.
The lefty-hitting McMahon will take a seat with the Cardinals throwing left-hander Steven Matz. Alan Trejo will cover second base in place of McMahon.
