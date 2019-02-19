McMahon will have a chance to win the starting job at second base during spring training, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

McMahon figures to split time with Garrett Hampson at the keystone to kick off the 2019 campaign, although Brendan Rodgers, Colorado's No. 1 prospect, is also a name to watch for. Manager Bud Black has been noncommital about the decision to this point, and plans to use a committee at second base at least to open up the season. "DJ [LeMahieu] was an everyday player. He was a batting champion, an all-star, a Gold Glover -- it was his position." stated Black. "We don't have that type of player -- yet." Expect McMahon and Hampson to both see plenty of opportunities during spring training.