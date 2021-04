McMahon went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's loss to the Dodgers.

McMahon lifted a Julio Urias pitch over the fence for his sixth homer of the young season, putting him behind only Ronald Acuna for the major-league lead. The pitch he hit out of the yard was a curveball, but McMahon is notably punishing fastballs this season after he had some trouble catching up to heat last year.