Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Lands on IL
McMahon (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left elbow strain.
McMahon sustained the strain Friday when he hyperextended his left elbow on a play at first base. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but the 24-year-old will be eligible to return from the injured list April 16 versus the Padres. Mark Reynolds and Pat Valaika figure to see an increased workload at first base with Daniel Murphy (finger) also on the injured list.
