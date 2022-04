McMahon will start at third base and bat seventh Wednesday at Philadelphia after initially being absent from the lineup.

The 27-year-old was set to receive Wednesday off with left-hander Ranger Suarez pitching for the Phillies, but he'll instead take the starting spot of Brendan Rodgers, who was scratched with back soreness. McMahon has a .236/.354/.400 slash line with one home run, six doubles, eight RBI and seven runs through 16 games in 2022.