McMahon is likely to hit third in the Rockies' lineup to begin the season, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

The Rockies have shown significant belief in McMahon, as they signed him to a lucrative six-year, $70 million contract entering the 2022 season. He's coming off a disappointing campaign -- during which he maintained only a 95 wRC+ across 597 plate appearances -- but the club still has high expectations for him. If McMahon continues to struggle with the bat, he'll likely slip down the order as the season progresses, but he'll begin with a strong opportunity to rack up both RBI and runs.