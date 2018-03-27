Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Makes Opening Day roster
McMahon will be on the Rockies' Opening Day roster, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.
It's something of a surprise move, as reports suggested after the Rockies signed Carlos Gonzalez that McMahon would have to start the season in Triple-A. The 23-year-old infielder has impressed this spring, hitting .328/.375/.537 in 29 games. He dominated the Triple-A level last year, hitting .374/.411/.612 in 70 games for Albuquerque, so he had little left to prove in the minors. McMahon's exact role for the Rockies is unclear -- he can fill in at first, second and third base, but appears to be behind Ian Desmond, D.J. LeMahieu and Nolan Arenado at all three positions. If an injury or simply a regular rotation opens up playing time for McMahon, he could return good value for his draft price, as anyone with a decent bat who plays half of his games at Coors Field is a potentially significant fantasy asset.
