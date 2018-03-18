McMahon is "looking very doubtful" for the Opening Day roster, according to Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post.

At the outset of camp, McMahon was considered the favorite for the starting job at first base, but his chances of starting the season with the big-league club took a hit with the return of Carlos Gonzalez to Colorado. While nothing is set in stone, Saunders suggests Gonzalez likely forces Ian Desmond to first base. McMahon has made a strong case that he's ready, slashing .333./.367/.509 through 22 spring games, and he's still very much on the mixed-league radar, as the 22-year-old would presumably be the first man up in the event on an injury anywhere on the diamond.