Rockies' Ryan McMahon: May see reduced role again
McMahon is not in the lineup Friday against the Marlins, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
With Gerardo Parra returning from his suspension, Ian Desmond will move back to first base. As such, McMahon will spend another evening on the bench. The 23-year-old wasn't able to do much with his semi-regular playing time while Parra and Nolan Arenado were serving their suspensions, as he mustered just a .235 batting average with 13 strikeouts since April 11 (two days before the suspensions were handed out).
