McMahon went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, a triple, two additional RBI and an additional run scored in Tuesday's win over the Padres.

McMahon took Yu Darvish deep in the sixth inning, but he also delivered an RBI triple in the fourth and a sac fly in the bottom of the seventh. The second baseman extended his hitting streak to three games and aside from hitting safely in all but one of his seven contests, he's also gone yard three times over his last five games. McMahon has been a bright spot for the Rockies offensively this season and is hitting .261 with 16 homers and 43 RBI thus far.